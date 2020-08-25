e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Emraan Hashmi to star in Balwinder Singh Janjua’s comedy, Sab First Class

Emraan Hashmi to star in Balwinder Singh Janjua’s comedy, Sab First Class

Emraan Hashmi has signed a slice-of-life film titled Sab First Class. The film will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

bollywood Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Emraan Hashmi has signed a comedy titled Sab First Class.
Emraan Hashmi has signed a comedy titled Sab First Class.
         

Emraan Hashmi has signed his next project, Balwinder Singh Janjua’s slice-of-life film titled Sab First Class. The announcement was made on social media by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who called it the actor’s first film in the comedy genre.

In an Instagram post, Taran wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT… #EmraanHashmi to star in #SabFirstClass, a slice of life film... In fact, #Emraan will be trying his hand at comedy for the first time... Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua... Produced by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey and Abhay Sinha... Nishant Pitti presents.”

Fans were quick to point out that Emraan starred in Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2012 romantic comedy, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. He has also starred in comedies such as Ghanchakkar (2013) and Good Boy Bad Boy (2007).

Hindustantimes

Emraan, who rose to fame with adult dramas, had told Hindustan Times in a 2017 interview that he was looking to move on from the ‘serial kisser’ tag and reinvent himself as an actor. “A number of my films in which I was shown kissing did very well in the beginning of my career. So that tag naturally became a part of me. People like to label and box things up, and you just can’t hold that against them. And frankly, this was not something I was running away from. I will be honest. I have benefited a lot from it,” he admitted.

Also read | Amaal Mallik blasts Salman Khan fans who trolled him for calling Shah Rukh Khan his favourite actor: ‘Idiots went crazy’

However, Emraan did not wish to be typecast and said that he had reached a ‘saturation point’. “When you evolve as an actor and try to explore new and varied avenues, the tag becomes sort of a deterrent for you. People tend to like you more in a particular kind of role. But for every actor, there is a saturation point. I think I have reached it now, and need to find new kinds of roles,” he said.

Last year, Emraan was seen in the Netflix series Bard of Blood, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Productions, and Jeethu Joseph’s thriller The Body. He has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre and the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Ezra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5
Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
Bengal braces for three-pronged assault of Covid, flood and dengue
Bengal braces for three-pronged assault of Covid, flood and dengue
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In