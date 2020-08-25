Emraan Hashmi to star in Balwinder Singh Janjua’s comedy, Sab First Class

bollywood

Emraan Hashmi has signed his next project, Balwinder Singh Janjua’s slice-of-life film titled Sab First Class. The announcement was made on social media by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who called it the actor’s first film in the comedy genre.

In an Instagram post, Taran wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT… #EmraanHashmi to star in #SabFirstClass, a slice of life film... In fact, #Emraan will be trying his hand at comedy for the first time... Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua... Produced by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey and Abhay Sinha... Nishant Pitti presents.”

Fans were quick to point out that Emraan starred in Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2012 romantic comedy, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. He has also starred in comedies such as Ghanchakkar (2013) and Good Boy Bad Boy (2007).

Emraan, who rose to fame with adult dramas, had told Hindustan Times in a 2017 interview that he was looking to move on from the ‘serial kisser’ tag and reinvent himself as an actor. “A number of my films in which I was shown kissing did very well in the beginning of my career. So that tag naturally became a part of me. People like to label and box things up, and you just can’t hold that against them. And frankly, this was not something I was running away from. I will be honest. I have benefited a lot from it,” he admitted.

However, Emraan did not wish to be typecast and said that he had reached a ‘saturation point’. “When you evolve as an actor and try to explore new and varied avenues, the tag becomes sort of a deterrent for you. People tend to like you more in a particular kind of role. But for every actor, there is a saturation point. I think I have reached it now, and need to find new kinds of roles,” he said.

Last year, Emraan was seen in the Netflix series Bard of Blood, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Productions, and Jeethu Joseph’s thriller The Body. He has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre and the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Ezra.

