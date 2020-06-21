Father’s Day 2020: Anushka Sharma shares precious photos from wedding, says ‘I pray all girls are blessed with a father like mine’

bollywood

Anushka Sharma has shared two throwback pictures from her mehendi ceremony to wish her dad on Father’s Day. She also penned a note about the one thing that he taught her in her college days.

The first picture shows Anushka’s father giving her father a peck on her cheek as her mother and husband Virat Kohli look on. The other photo is a similar picture that shows a big smile on her face.

In a note on the occasion of Father’s Day, she wrote, “A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore...Papa- “Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself “ Me- “But how will I know what’s the right thing to do in all situations in life “ Papa - “For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always.”

Sharing a message for her fans, she added, “I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine.”

Anushka had earlier shared a few glimpses of her playtime with her parents during lockdown. Sharing a picture of them engrossed in a game of monopoly, Anushka had shared how we all must make the most of these moments and must utilise this opportunity to develop stronger bonds. She wrote, “It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.

“Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened.”

On the professional front, Anushka is basking in the success of her first digital production, Paatal Lok. She recently unveiled the trailer of her another production - horror film Bulbbul, which will premiere on Netflix on June 26.

