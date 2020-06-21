Shilpa Shetty combines Father’s Day, International Yoga Day celebrations into one epic video, watch here

bollywood

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:55 IST

Shilpa Shetty has shared a glimpse of her ‘Yoga with Family’ session on International Yoga Day, along with a heartfelt note for her husband Raj Kundra to wish him on Father’s Day on their children Samisha and Viaan’s behalf. She shared a video, which shows them meditating together in their sprawling garden.

Viaan and Raj can be seen chanting “Om” while sitting side by side before they are joined by Shilpa as well. She wrote along with the video, “Today is extra special... it’s International Yoga Day and Father’s Day too! I truly believe, the family that eats, prays, and practices yoga together... stays together. So, we had Daddy and son Viaan-Raj spending a little extra time together... sharing a little snippet from our ‘Yoga with Family’ session. Here’s to the unsung hero of the house, who is often the home-jester and the rock of Gibraltar for all of us... who quietly makes everything right, cheers us on, and is the wind beneath our wings.

“Fathers truly are our first heroes, just like you are @rajkundra9. Thank you for always being such a hands-on father to Viaan and now Samisha. I feel extremely proud that they have the perfect role model to look up to. Happy Father’s Day, my love...#HappyFathersDay #dad #father #fatherson #sonday #family #yogawithfamily #yogisofinstagram #Gratitude.”

She shared another video of her chanting the Shanti mantra. She shared the meaning and significance of the mantra and added, “Today I’ve shared a personal ritual with you all. I’ve been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don’t know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be.”

This is Raj’s first Father’s Day as a father of two. The couple had welcomed their second child - a baby girl in February this year. They have named the child Samisha who was born via surrogacy. Taking to her Instagram account, Shilpa had penned a heartfelt note for her daughter in March along with a family portrait. She had shared earlier that she cannot go out of the house and take her daughter to a temple for blessings due to lockdown.

She wrote, “Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house for the FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home. It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side.”

