Rana Daggubati’s pre-wedding celebrations begin, fiancee Miheeka Bajaj shares pic

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 10:37 IST

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati’s fiancee Miheeka Bajaj has shared a photo dressed in traditional finery on Instagram, fuelling the speculations that their pre-wedding celebrations have started. She shared a picture of herself dressed up in ethnic wear and traditional jewellery on the picture sharing website while hinting at the “celebrations”.

Sharing the picture of her look and crediting a few brands, she wrote, “The celebrations continue! Thank you for making my day so much more special!”

Rana’s father Suresh Babu has already confirmed the two will tie the knot on August 8. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, he said the wedding ceremony will take place in the presence of both their families, according to the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rana had broken the news last month by sharing a candid picture with Miheeka on Instagram with the caption, “And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj.” Few days later, the two shared several pictures from a traditional ceremony, leading to rumours of their engagement.

Soon after, Rana’s father clarified that it was just a ritual of meeting the bride’s parents. He told The New Indian Express, “It’s not an engagement. Our families sat together on Wednesday to discuss what all has to be done for the pre and post-wedding functions. It’s a ritual among the Telugus to meet the bride’s parents before fixing the engagement and wedding dates. We are happy to take these alliance talks forward.”

Speaking to Indian Express about how he proposed to her, Rana had said, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.”

