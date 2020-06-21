Father’s Day 2020: Things Bollywood dads say that everyone can relate to

bollywood

Say what you will, but movies mirror real life, even if a little flashily. Just like our Mother Indias and Betas, Bollywood has given us plenty of screen fathers that have seemed like our own dads. On Father’s Day, we take a look at some iconic dialogues of on-screen dads that every father can relate to (and so can their kids).

Anupam Kher (Dharamvir Malhotra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995) : Fail hona aur padhai na karna ... hamare khandaan ki parampara ha

Yes, this is the version of dad we mostly wish for, but there are some cool dads out there who’d relate to this, too. They preach only what they’ve practised, accept their kids with all their flaws, and are a comedic voice of reason at times, too. In short, they don’t expect the world of you; they already have found it in you. #cheesy.

Ram Kapoor (Tej Khullar, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, 2013) : Isko dekh ke pata chalta hai ki kuch janwar apne hi bachchon ko kyun kha jaate hai

This father is constantly at war with his own creation. They live to roast you, and do it in style. There is no escape from their quips and sarcasm. They’d chide you in front of anyone and anything, but that is just how they express their love. (So, maybe learn to deal with it!).

Amitabh Bachchan (Raj Malhotra, Baghban, 2003): Joh bachche apne maa baap ko pyar nahi de sakte, sahara nahi de sakte, maan samaan nahi de sakte... unhe main kabhi maaf nahi karta

You’ve either said this as a dad, or heard some version of it as a child (though not as dramatic as Mr Bachchan makes it sound). This version of dad usually pops out when you’ve gone out of line, done something drastic and stupid or simply talked back when you shouldn’t have. How do you escape this? You don’t! You just let things cool down (and try to disappoint them less).

Ronit Roy (Bhairav Singh, Udaan, 2010): Agar isse mere ghar mein rehna hai, mera kamaaya hua khaana hai pehnana hai to mere hi hisaab se rehna padega

This one is for all the strict dads out there, the ones who are all about tough love. They won’t sweet talk when you’re wrong and are just bracing you for the tough world outside. Too much, you say? Well, they don’t know any other way to function and it is their way or the highway. So choose — I dare you to! (#loljk). Just learn not to screw up often.

Manoj Bajpayee (Sardar Khan, Gangs of Wasseypur, 2012): Agar humare bete ko kuch ho jata to itna goli maarte ki aapka driver bhi khali khoka bech bechkar rayees ban jaata!

Too intense for any normal dad to say, but totally relatable at the same time, this one is for the fiercely protective dads out there. Mess with them all you want, but if you mess with their child, there’s nothing under the sun that could save you. These dads should probably just let their children carry a ‘Beware of Dad’ sign at all times.

Farooq Sheikh (Mr Thapar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013): Jaha tumhara jee chahe jaao, jo jee chahe karo, jis tarah zindagi jeeni hai jiyo, beta ek baat yaad rakhna zindagi mein chahe jo ho jaaye, kuchh bhi, mai humesha tumhare saath hoon

Selfless and supportive, you’ve heard this at least once in your life. This version will go out of their way to help you, make sure you follow your heart, provide even in situations when they possibly can’t, and be your anchor when it gets rough. One can agree that almost every dad is like this in some capacity at least. #parentingwin.

Tigmanshu Dhulia (Ramadhir Singh, Gangs of Wasseypur, 2012): Beta, tumse na ho paayega

You’d probably hate it if your dad has ever said this to you, but there are dads out there who’d rather show their child the mirror than choose to sugarcoat their words. They know your limits, they know your potential, too (after all, they created you), so it’s kind of fair if they choose to tell you what you just can’t do.

Amrish Puri (Baldev Singh, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995): Ja Simran … ja jeele apni zindagi … ja beta ja

Reluctant at first, angry if you defy them, but all mushy and supportive when they realise what you truly desire. This is how one can sum up the dad who has ever said this to their child (completely coincidental if your name is actually Simran). These dads have their rules and regulations that come with them (it’s just part of the package), but since they love you more than anything else, they are open to bending the rules every once in a while.

