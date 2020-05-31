e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to tie the knot on August 8, confirms actor’s father

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to tie the knot on August 8, confirms actor’s father

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding will take place on August 8 according to the government’s guidelines, his father and producer Suresh Babu said.

regional-movies Updated: May 31, 2020 14:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged earlier this month.
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged earlier this month.
         

Actor Rana Daggubati sprang a surprise on his fans earlier this month when he announced that he was engaged to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. Now, his father, producer Suresh Babu, has confirmed that the wedding will take place on August 8.

Rana and Miheeka will get married on August 8 in the presence of both their families, Suresh told Deccan Chronicle. He further said that the ceremony will take place according to the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Rana got officially engaged to Miheeka, who runs an interior decor and event management company called Dew Drop Design Studio, in a roka ceremony at his grandfather’s (Daggubati Ramanaidu) Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Also see: Sunil Grover cooks up a cigarette in his kitchen in hard-hitting video, Anubhav Sinha shares his own experiences

Rana said that he has a lot in common with Miheeka, who was brought up in Hyderabad. While she is friendly with his family, he is acquainted with her group of friends in Mumbai.

Talking about how he popped the question, Rana said, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real,” he said.

Rana added that it was not a conscious decision to not marry someone from the same industry. “I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rana’s next release is Prabhu Solomon’s multilingual film titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. The film, which has him playing a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, was slated to hit theatres on April 2 but has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
WhatsApp’s latest updates you may have missed this week
WhatsApp’s latest updates you may have missed this week
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In