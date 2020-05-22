Samantha Akkineni shares family pic from Rana Daggubati- Miheeka Bajaj roka: ‘Thank you for the best news of 2020’

Updated: May 22, 2020 10:43 IST

Actor Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram on Friday to share a family picture from the function held in Hyderabad in preparation for actor Rana Daggubati and designer Miheeka Bajaj’s pre-wedding ceremony. While early reports suggested that it was an engagement party, Rana’s dad producer Suresh Babu said it was not exactly an engagement but a pre-wedding ceremony as per their rituals.

Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote: “Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020 @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after @tpt.toast.” In the picture, Samantha and her actor husband Naga Chaitanya and many other members of their family pose with Rana and Miheeka. It may be recalled that Rana’s paternal aunt is Naga Chaitanya’s mother.

On Thursday, Rana had shared a similar picture, with just Miheeka and himself, and written: “Its official”. Rana’s tweet had immediately been picked up by various media agencies as an official announcement of engagement. Suresh, speaking to The New Indian Express, he had said, “It’s not an engagement. Our families sat together on Wednesday to discuss what all has to be done for the pre and post-wedding functions. It’s a ritual among the Telugus to meet the bride’s parents before fixing the engagement and wedding dates. We are happy to take these alliance talks forward.”

In the photographs, Rana is seen beaming with joy in a white shirt with a matching white dhoti. Miheeka looks stunning in an orange-gold sari with yellow and pink border, teamed with a heavily-embellished blouse and chunky ethnic jewellery. She left her hair open and wore subtle make-up.

Miheeka, who is founder of Mumbai-based Dew Drop Design Studio, also took to Instagram to share her “beginning of forever” moment. She also put a photograph on Instagram Story, writing: “Officially mine!”

While many speculated that the couple got engaged, Rana posted a screenshot of a chat on Instagram story to share that it was a roka ceremony. Early congratulatory messages were posted by actors Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Sonal Chauhan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Lakshmi Manchu.

Earlier this month, Rana had made his relationship with Miheeka public. Sharing a photo with his Miheeka, the actor wrote on Instagram: “And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj.” He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.

(With IANS inputs)

