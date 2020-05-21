e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati’s dad Suresh Babu says actor’s not engaged to Miheeka Bajaj yet: ‘It’s a Telugu ritual to meet bride’s parents’

Rana Daggubati’s dad Suresh Babu says actor’s not engaged to Miheeka Bajaj yet: ‘It’s a Telugu ritual to meet bride’s parents’

Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu has clarified that the actor and Miheeka Bajaj are not officially engaged yet.

regional-movies Updated: May 21, 2020 14:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suresh Babu says Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s families will decide the engagement and wedding dates.
Actor Rana Daggubati shared two lovely new pictures with his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on Thursday. The ceremonious look of the pictures and his caption--‘It’s official’--led his fans to believe that the actor has got engaged in a traditional ceremony.

However, his father Suresh Babu has clarified that the actor and Miheeka are not engaged yet. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Suresh said, “It’s not an engagement. Our families sat together on Wednesday to discuss what all has to be done for the pre and post-wedding functions. It’s a ritual among the Telugus to meet the bride’s parents before fixing the engagement and wedding dates. We are happy to take these alliance talks forward.”

 

The Baahubali actor took to Instagram to announce their relationship two weeks ago. Sharing a photo with Miheeka, the actor wrote on Instagram: “And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj”. He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.

Industry colleagues and fans immediately flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Samantha Akkineni commented: “Dead... died.” Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani shared “congratulations”.

Miheeka is a friend of Sonam Kapoor and her family. The Bollywood actor shared a note of congratulations for the new couple on her Instagram stories. “Congratulations my darling baby, Miheeka. I love you, doll. You deserve the best. Rana Daggubati better make you happy. Love you both! Welcome to the fam, Rana!” wrote Sonam in her congratulatory message,” she had written. Anil Kapoor wrote: “Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you.”

