Rana Daggubati’s dramatic weight loss leaves fans concerned: ‘OMG, are you okay dear?’

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:34 IST

Actor Rana Daggubati shared a promotional post on Instagram on Monday and left his fans concerned for his health. The actor has undergone dramatic weight loss for an upcoming film but the fans couldn’t help up ask if he was well.

The picture shows Rana with his dark hair and thick beard, smiling at the camera. He looks much thinner than his Baahubali days in the picture. “Omg, are you okay dear? You look so thin,” asked one fan. “Hope you are doing good there Mr Rana,” wrote another. “What happened to balavaldev! so skinny,” read another comment.

To answer all their questions, Rana is currently preparing for his upcoming film with Sai Pallavi, titled Virata Parvam 1992. The actor underwent the weight loss for the film. According to a Bollywood Life report published in April, Rana lost a tonne of weight for the film. “He has shed more weight for his film with Sai Pallavi, which is Virata Parvam 1992,” his spokesperson told the website.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput: ‘She married so young’

Rana and Sai began shooting for the film in June and he has already wrapped up his another film, Haathi Mere Saathi, in which he plays a mahout. He will soon commence work on the biopic of legendary bodybuilder and wrestler Kodi Rammurthy Naidu. The pre-production work is currently in progress. At a media interaction last year, Rana said that he’s been planning to make a film on Naidu for a long time.

Rana also has a film titled Hiranyakashyapa with director Gunasekar. Tipped to be the biggest Indian film ever made, the project’s pre-production has been going on for three years now.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 11:29 IST