e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj to tie the knot this year, confirms Suresh Babu

Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj to tie the knot this year, confirms Suresh Babu

Actor Rana Daggubati will marry designer Miheeka Bajaj in December this year amid lockdown, Rana’s father Suresh Babu has confirmed.

regional-movies Updated: May 13, 2020 16:22 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Rana Daggubati confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj on Tuesday.
Rana Daggubati confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj on Tuesday.
         

Producer D Suresh Babu has confirmed that his son Rana Daggubati will enter wedlock with Miheeka Bajaj this year. He said they’ll be busy planning a wedding in this lockdown.

Talking to Times of India, Suresh Babu opened up about Rana’s wedding. He said: “During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them.”

He hinted that the wedding will take place this year.

“The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding,” he added.

On Tuesday, out of the blue, Rana confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj. Sharing a picture on his Twitter page, he wrote she said ‘yes’ to his proposal.

He captioned his tweet: “And she said yes (sic).” He shared picture along with his tweet.

 

Miheeka Bajaj is a designer by profession. She recently founded Dew Drop Design Studio – an event company that weaves dreams into reality. It is yet unknown how both Rana and Miheeka met and if they’ve been dating for a while.

On the career front, Rana has two projects ready for release. His immediate release will be forest-based thriller Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aaranya, respectively.

In Prabhu Solomon-directed Haathi Mere Saathi, Rana plays a character inspired from environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the Forest Man of India.

Haathi Mere Saathi, which also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Shriya Piglanokar, was supposed to release on April 2 in three languages. Its release stands cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
Live: EPF contribution paid by govt to be extended for another 3 months till Aug
Live: EPF contribution paid by govt to be extended for another 3 months till Aug
In her address, FM explains the term ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ in 4 languages
In her address, FM explains the term ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ in 4 languages
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
Watch: Wind forces bridge sway like ocean waves, leaves motorists in horror
Watch: Wind forces bridge sway like ocean waves, leaves motorists in horror
Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait stun in this new-age legal drama
Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait stun in this new-age legal drama
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In