Home / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal shares throwback picture from 25 years ago, recalls his modelling days

Arjun Rampal shares throwback picture from 25 years ago, recalls his modelling days

Arjun Rampal look super handsome in this picture from 25 years ago when he worked as a model.

bollywood Updated: May 31, 2020 08:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Arjun Rampal posted a major throwback picture.
Actor Arjun Rampal shared a throwback picture on Saturday reliving his old modelling days in the industry. In the ‘huge’ throwback picture shared on Instagram, the Roy actor, clad in a denim shirt, is seen striking a pose for the click.

Tagging the famous fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani in the caption, the 47-year-old actor tried to recall the exact year of the shoot.

 

“Huge throwback from modelling days I believe it’s 1995 or 1996? What say @dabbooratnani ? When wasthis? #throwbacks #jaisalmer #modelingdays,” the caption read.

Taking to the comment section, Ratnani explained that this was their first shoot together and was taken in 1995.

“Wow @rampal72 ... I remember this vividly. This was our 1st shoot together. I had fixed up this shoot with u on the phone & We met straight in Jaisalmer for the 1st time ... it was 1995 bro!!,” the photographer commented.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 25 thousand views within an hour of posting.

