Arjun Rampal shares throwback picture from 25 years ago, recalls his modelling days

bollywood

Updated: May 31, 2020 08:07 IST

Actor Arjun Rampal shared a throwback picture on Saturday reliving his old modelling days in the industry. In the ‘huge’ throwback picture shared on Instagram, the Roy actor, clad in a denim shirt, is seen striking a pose for the click.

Tagging the famous fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani in the caption, the 47-year-old actor tried to recall the exact year of the shoot.

“Huge throwback from modelling days I believe it’s 1995 or 1996? What say @dabbooratnani ? When wasthis? #throwbacks #jaisalmer #modelingdays,” the caption read.

Taking to the comment section, Ratnani explained that this was their first shoot together and was taken in 1995.

Also read: Pandemic plays spoilsport for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s 2020 wedding plans: report

“Wow @rampal72 ... I remember this vividly. This was our 1st shoot together. I had fixed up this shoot with u on the phone & We met straight in Jaisalmer for the 1st time ... it was 1995 bro!!,” the photographer commented.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 25 thousand views within an hour of posting.

Follow @htshowbiz for more