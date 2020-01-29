Ganesh Acharya to file defamation case against Saroj Khan, says ‘they used to earn money sitting at home illegally’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:44 IST

Dancer and choreographer Ganesh Acharya on Wednesday alleged senior dancer Saroj Khan is conspiring against him and harbouring corruption in the industry. The statement came a day after a 33-year-old woman accused Acharya, who is also the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA), of depriving her of work and demanding commission for getting her projects.

“This is the conspiracy against me to malign my image, there are people like Saroj Khan and her colleagues who are doing corruption in the industry. Their business has flopped as I have entered the association,” said Acharya

“I will file a defamation case against Saroj Khan and her team who are defaming me and stooping so low to do that, they are doing this because their business has gone in vain they used to earn money sitting at home illegally and I am against it so will put all my efforts to fight against them,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, a complaint was filed by a woman against Acharya at Amboli Police Station and Maharashtra State Women’s Commission. The woman also accused the choreographer of forcing her to watch adult videos.

Acharya and Khan have been in a constant tussle for a long time, the latest being Khan levelling allegations against Acharya of exploiting his dancers and using his position to malign the Cine Dancers Association (CDA).

Acharya had said, “Saroj ji is speaking wrong. When the CDA was closed why did not she came to help us to open it. Five coordinators were appointed for CDA by taking Rs 15 lakh from them. 217 masters have signed a letter that they do not need coordinators. Do the Federation people know dancing.. Do they know who is a good dancer. Saroj ji should come forward to help dancers. There is a need of re-election for the CDA.”

