Had to let go of the opportunity to be at Cannes earlier due to films: Diana

Actor Diana Penty made her debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. And she made all the right noises when it came to her fashion choices. Be it her golden tasseled dress, floral trench coat dress, new age ivory sari or off-shoulder faux feather beige gown, the actor brought her A-game to Cannes. She wishes to travel to the film festival with a film next year. Excerpts:

How was your experience walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival?

It was a surreal experience. It was just a wow moment for me. I could be myself and it came through very naturally. I was nervous and elated at the same time, it was a bag of mixed feelings. I’m so glad it all went well. I really hope to be able to come back.

I started getting ready three hours before the actual red carpet because I wanted to do everything leisurely instead of rushing into it. It is important to have perfect hair and make up, and make sure the outfit fits correctly. Also, you need to make sure there’s enough time to click photographs of the final look. I feel no amount of preparation is enough preparation. You never know unless you are there experiencing it.

Did you get an opportunity to represent India at the festival earlier?

Yes, I have been invited before but my dates were blocked. But as they say, everything happens at the right time for everyone. This was my time to make a debut and I think I couldn’t have asked for a better year.

Did you feel any pressure being part of such a grand festival?

The red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival is one of the most scrutinised red carpets in the world, alongside the Oscars and the Met Gala. Of course, there is a pressure to pick the perfect outfit for the occasion and put your best foot forward. But the beauty of the French Riviera is mesmerising enough to take the pressure off and help indulge in the amazing events at Cannes.

This year, only one film from India got screened at Cannes. Do you think Indian filmmakers don’t consider film festivals good for business?

I don’t think any filmmaker makes a film with the thought of showcasing it at film festivals. They cater to the audience, which is divided into masses and classes. It is obviously a matter of great honour for our films to reach international audiences through film festivals, but that isn’t necessarily a benchmark of brilliance. Films that have been a part of these festivals sometimes go on to make money at the box office nationally as well, so I think it really depends on the content of the film.

How can we have more cinema presence at Cannes from India?

I think forming an association or board can encourage filmmakers to work towards global cinema and take those films to various film festivals. This can help Indian cinema reach the global audience. A lot of our films, which are mass entertainers, have great content that can be enjoyed by international audiences as well.

First Published: May 23, 2019 19:23 IST