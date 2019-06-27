Happy birthday RD Burman: Celebrate the musical genius with these 10 songs perfect for your monsoon playlist

Thursday marks the 80th birth anniversary of one of the country’s most loved music directors, RD Burman. Pancham Da, as he was fondly known among his fans, gave Bollywood some really beautiful melodies that we sing, hum and dance to, even today.

He entered the music industry in the 1950s with the great expectations one would have from the son of Sachin Dev Burman. But it didn’t take RD long to blaze his own trail and go on to compose the music for a long string of classic films. It is said he got the name ‘Pancham’ as he used to cry in five different notes when he was a child.

He learnt his art from masters like Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Ashish Khan and made music that the country had never heard before. Here are some of his most beautiful songs, perfect for listening late at night when you have nothing but your thoughts to yourself:

Rim Jhim Gire Sawan

Film: Manzil (1979)

Lyrics: Yogesh

Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na

Film: Ghar

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai

Film: Golmaal

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Mere Naina Sawan Bhado

Film: Mehbooba

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Film: Mere Jeevan Saathi

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singers: Kishore Kumar

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh

Film: 1942 A Love Story

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Kumar Sanu

Tum Aa Gaye Ho

Film: Aandhi

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar

Musafir Hoon Yaaron

Film: Parichay

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Katra Katra Milti Hai

Film: Ijaazat

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Asha Bhonsle

Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Du

Film: Baharon Ke Sapne

Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 08:55 IST