Happy birthday RD Burman: Celebrate the musical genius with these 10 songs perfect for your monsoon playlist
On RD Burman’s 80th birthday, listen to his 10 best and most melodic songs. Add these your playlist and listen to them on a cool summer night.bollywood Updated: Jun 27, 2019 08:55 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thursday marks the 80th birth anniversary of one of the country’s most loved music directors, RD Burman. Pancham Da, as he was fondly known among his fans, gave Bollywood some really beautiful melodies that we sing, hum and dance to, even today.
He entered the music industry in the 1950s with the great expectations one would have from the son of Sachin Dev Burman. But it didn’t take RD long to blaze his own trail and go on to compose the music for a long string of classic films. It is said he got the name ‘Pancham’ as he used to cry in five different notes when he was a child.
He learnt his art from masters like Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Ashish Khan and made music that the country had never heard before. Here are some of his most beautiful songs, perfect for listening late at night when you have nothing but your thoughts to yourself:
Rim Jhim Gire Sawan
Film: Manzil (1979)
Lyrics: Yogesh
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar
Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na
Film: Ghar
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai
Film: Golmaal
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Mere Naina Sawan Bhado
Film: Mehbooba
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar
O Mere Dil Ke Chain
Film: Mere Jeevan Saathi
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singers: Kishore Kumar
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh
Film: 1942 A Love Story
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Singer: Kumar Sanu
Tum Aa Gaye Ho
Film: Aandhi
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar
Musafir Hoon Yaaron
Film: Parichay
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Katra Katra Milti Hai
Film: Ijaazat
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Asha Bhonsle
Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Du
Film: Baharon Ke Sapne
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
First Published: Jun 27, 2019 08:55 IST