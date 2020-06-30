‘Haven’t bothered to ask why I wasn’t told’: Aahana Kumra on Vidyut Jammwal, their film being ignored by Disney+ Hotstar

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:34 IST

Actor Aahana Kumra has said she is ‘shocked’ by online streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar not giving representation to their film Khuda Hafiz and not inviting film’s lead actor Vidyut Jammwal to a panel to announce the film releasing on the streaming platform.

The streamer announced Monday that Bhuj, Sadak 2, Ludo, Dil Bechara, Khuda Hafiz, Lootcase and Laxxmi Bomb will be arriving straight to digital. While Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan, with Varun Dhawan as the moderator, were a part of the panel, Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu were conspicuous by their absence.

Aahana told Mid Day in an interview, “I found out about the press conference after seeing Vidyut’s tweet. I have not bothered asking why I wasn’t informed. I know it won’t lead to an answer. The OTT platforms I have worked with have been warm, professional and democratic in how they present you. They pride themselves in equal representation. This is the first time I have seen such behaviour.”

An angry Vidyut tweeted. “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES.”

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Randeep Hooda and Genelia Deshmukh showed support to Vidyut. “More power to you brother Vidyut .. will watch your film the day it releases @VidyutJammwal,” wrote Randeep. Genelia tweeted, “Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated.But then, sometimes even life is not fair. keep walking my friend.”

#KhudaHaafiz : A TRUE LOVE STORY (Love will fight)

At home with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyplusHSVIP.

Your belief and validation of your work comes from the unwavering and continuous love,support & belief of your fans and support.

Deep gratitude to all. pic.twitter.com/ph42hLWBsT — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 30, 2020

Khuda Hafiz is directed by Faruk Kabir and also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi. Kunal’s Lootcase is also slated for release on Disney+ Hotstar.

