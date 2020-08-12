Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl: ‘Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud’

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan caught the first day first show (or the OTT equivalent of it) of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Wednesday. The actor even shared his review of the film on Twitter for all his followers.

Hrithik had only good things to say about the film. “Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING,” he wrote in his tweet. Sidharth Malhotra also tweet, “Just saw this inspiring true story of Gunjan n love how #Janhvi plays this ambitious girl who’s so sincere that u keep rooting for her n connecting with her passion.. @TripathiiPankaj ji is amazing! loved this father daughter duo! Superb debut by Sharan.. Kudos to the whole team!”

Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING. 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020

The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the lead and Pankaj Tripathi as her father.

Hindustan Times gave a positive review to the film. “Gunjan Saxena doesn’t subscribe to the hyper-nationalism that recent Indian war films have so proudly worn on their chest. Instead, director Sharan Sharma has chosen to explore a wholly different, but equally thorny topic: feminism.”

Directed by debutant filmmaker Sharan Sharma, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 24 but had to bypass a theatrical release due to the coronavirus situation. The film, produced by Dharma Productions and presented by Zee Studios, features Ayesha Raza Mishra as her mother, Angad Bedi as her brother and actors Viineet Kumar and Manav Vij as her senior officers.

Janhvi said she personally felt very close to the story as it talks about hope. “It is an important story and it should reach people. I think it is a story of hope. This story, meeting Gunjan ma’am and spending time with her, has reinstated my belief in myself. I hope it impacts people the way it impacted me,” she told PTI in an interview.

