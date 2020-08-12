Sushant Singh Rajput’s naagin dance for child actor on Sonchiriya sets goes viral, watch throwback video
A video of Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with a child actor on the sets of Sonchiriya as Bhumi Pednekar has gone viral.bollywood Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:44 IST
A video of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput having fun with his Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar and child actor Khushi has surfaced online. The actor can be seen doing the naagin dance on a boat as the child actor plays an imaginary flute for him.
The video was shot during the making of Sushant’s 2019 film Sonchiriya. All three of them, Sushant, Bhumi and Khushi can be seen sitting on a boat in the middle of a river. While Sushant and Khushi entertain each other with their funny antics, Bhumi looks on and breaks into laughter.
The Abhishek Chaubey film had garnered positive reviews but couldn’t perform well at the box office. It starred Sushant, Bhumi, along with Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Sushant played a dacoit named Lakhna in the film.
Earlier, another behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Sonchiriya had surfaced online. It showed Sushant patiently feeding the child one morsel at a time. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave could be heard playing in the background.
Bhumi had earlier shared a candid picture with Sushant with a heartbreaking note. She wrote, “‘Rest in Peace my friend... Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.” Sh”
Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. It was said to be a suicide. More than a month after his demise, his father KK Singh had filed an FIR accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetment to suicide.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
