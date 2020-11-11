e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali party: Mom-to-be looks radiant in new pics with mother Babita, Masaba Gupta

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali party: Mom-to-be looks radiant in new pics with mother Babita, Masaba Gupta

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a Diwali party with mom Babita, manager Poonam Damania and designer Masaba Gupta. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor Khan poses at the Diwali party.
Kareena Kapoor Khan poses at the Diwali party.
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in full festive mood. Ahead of Diwali, the actor has been attending parties with her friends, and her fans are invited to be a part of the celebrations themselves with new pictures.

Pictures from a party Kareena attended with her mother Babita, manager Poonam Damania, and designer-actor Masaba Gupta, have been shared online. Poonam took to Instagram to shared the pictures, which show the ladies dressed in traditional Indian attire. “Grateful for each day. No better way to enter the festive season than with my favourites #babitakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @masabagupta @makeupbypompy.....thank you all for your constant love and support,” she wrote in the caption.

 

Masaba replied to the post in the comments, and dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “To more amazing things together (samosas and chutney sandwich included).’

Kareena was seen in a white salwar suit, with a red dupatta. The actor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. They have one son, three-year-old Taimur.

Also read: Karan Johar kicks off Bollywood’s Diwali parties with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra. See pics

On Tuesday evening, Kareena was also spotted at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house, along with other industry personalities such as Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor. Kareena was seen in a grey kurta and pyjama. She waved to the paparazzi while making her way inside Karan’s home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
Paswan annihilated in his own ‘chirag’, says Jitan Ram Manjhi
Paswan annihilated in his own ‘chirag’, says Jitan Ram Manjhi
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In