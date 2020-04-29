Irrfan Khan’s last message goes viral: ‘Live life to the fullest, sail through tough times. And yes, wait for me’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:26 IST

“Live life to the fullest and sail through tough times with a big smile“ was Irrfan Khan’s last message to his fans. The prolific artiste, who passed away on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 54, had recorded the special message for his fans as he could not be a part of the promotions of his film Angrezi Mediium due to his ill health.

“Hello brothers and sister… This is me Irrfan. Today I’m with you but also not with you,” said Irrfan. An emotional Irrfan said in the message posted online, “Angrezi Medium” was a special film for him and he wanted to promote it “with as much as love as we have put in the making of it.” Homi Adajania directed the movie that he shot while still under treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

Also read: Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53

“There is a saying… ‘When life gives you lemons, you make lemonades out of it. It sounds good. But when life actually puts lemon in your hands, it becomes really tough to make lemonade,” the actor had said in his deep voice.

“But what is the choice apart from being positive in tough situations. We have made this film with the same positivity. And I hope this film will teach you, make you laugh, make you cry and then make you laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other…And yes wait for me,” he said.

Angrezi Medium hit the theatres in few parts of the country on March 13 and was later released digitally.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more