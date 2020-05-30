Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares throwback pics with actor a month after his death: ‘Milenge baaten karenge’

bollywood

Wife of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar shared a beautiful note as she shared lovely pictures with her husband and remembered him late Friday.

She wrote, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.” It’s just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again.” She also shared bright pictures with Irrfan.

One of the images shows Irrfan lying down on grass and gazing into the camera while the other one shows the actor taking a selfie in the same spot, with Sutapa holding him from the back.

Meanwhile, villagers in Maharashtra’s Igatpuri paid a tribute to Irrfan and renamed the area where his farmhouse stands to Hero-chi-Wadi (neighbourhood of a hero in Marathi). According to an India Today report, the villagers were grateful for all that Irrfan had done for them - he gifted an ambulance, computers, books, raincoats, sweaters for their kids and would also send sweets on festivals. The area has been named as Hero-chi-Wadi (neighbourhood of a hero in Marathi).

Irrfan died April 29 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. A few days after his death, Sutapa had issued a statement on behalf of the family and it said, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm.”

