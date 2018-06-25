Janhvi Kapoor says Ishaan Khatter ‘shatters’ her brain cells in new Dhadak video. Watch it here

Weeks after receiving mixed responses for the trailer of the film, makers of Dhadak released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the lead stars - Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter - goofing around on the sets of the film. Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan.

In the new video of Dhadak featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, the two speak about what they liked and disliked about each other. The fact that Janhvi touches everything constantly annoys Ishaan so much that he calls her ‘ungli’ (fingers). And Janhvi is no less. She doesn’t want to compliment Ishaan so when asked about his performance, she says it was okay.

She also explains that Ishaan ‘shatters my brain with unreal singing.” A scene in Dhadak has Ishaan singing, ‘Kaise bataye kyun tujhko chahe’ in English. But soon, Janhvi accepts that he is very patient, especially when one irritates him, but says he is also a troublesome chap.

Director Shashank Khaitaan also says how initially it was like he opened up a creche for kids where parents would come, drop their kids off and leave. He said, “I was trying to take care of two kids and trying to understand what language they speak in.”

An official adaptation of Marathi hit Sairat, Dhadak was slammed online for changing the entire crux of the story -- underplaying the caste divide in the original story and adding unnecessary luxury and style to Dhadak. The latest poster offers some hope that Dhadak may not be just a glamour take of a love story.

Dhadak’s first trailer, that also stars Ishaan Khatter, was released on June 11. While some were impressed with Janhvi and Ishaan, others criticised the film for pandering to Bollywood cliches and casting two star kids in the lead role. Sairat, the Marathi original, traced the story of two teenagers battling the rigid caste system for their love. Janhvi steps into the shoes of Rinku Rajguru while Ishaan takes on the role essayed by Akash Thosar in Sairat.

Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.

