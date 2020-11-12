Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are in the lap of luxury, share pics of their underwater room from Maldives honeymoon

bollywood

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:58 IST

A day after sharing nine new posts from her Maldives honeymoon with husband Gautam Kitchlu, actor Kajal Aggarwal has treated fans to three new posts, from what appears to be an underwater hotel room. The couple tied the knot last week.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared a bunch of new pictures. She captioned the first post, which showed her and Gautam embracing as they observe the marine life, “Waking up to fish.” Her second post, which contains four pictures of her, was captioned, “Am I looking at the fish or are the fish looking at me?” The third picture showed the couple sitting on a bed, and gave a better look at their surroundings.

On Wednesday, Kajal had shared several new pictures from a photoshoot. Kajal and Gautam were twinning in matching blue outfits in the pictures, while others showed her posing near the pristine water. “Tranquility in paradise,” she captioned one post, which shows her sitting on the edge of her room, with her feet dangling just above the sea.

Another post showed her performing a yoga asana. She captioned it, “In a desperate attempt to resume routine.” A third post, which showed Gautam standing next to her as she lounged on a chair, was captioned, “Partner in everything.”

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal is raising the bar for celebrity honeymoons, check out stunning new pics from her photoshoot with husband Gautam Kitchlu

“My heart feels so happy and free, every time I visit this beautiful country,” she wrote alongside another post, which showed her smiling for the camera, with stark blue water in the background.

After tying the knot on Friday at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, Kajal shared photos of their passports ahead of their Maldives honeymoon. The custom-made covers were marked ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’. While the actor has not changed her name on social media, she has said that she is getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more