Kangana Ranaut backs Vidyut Jammwal after Disney+Hotstar snub, says ‘such a shame ill-treatment of outsiders continues’

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 19:41 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has extended her support to Vidyut Jammwal, whose upcoming film, Khuda Hafiz was snubbed by Disney+Hotstar in the streaming service’s Tuesday press conference. Vidyut had tweeted his dismay at neither being invited nor intimated about the event, in which the digital release of seven films was announced.

He had written on Twitter, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES.”

Reacting to Vidyut’s tweet, Kangana’s team wrote, “Such a shame that ill treatment of outsiders continues even in territories where everyone is new and an outsider.”

Such a shame that ill treatment of outsiders continues even in territories where everyone is new and an outsider. https://t.co/b5xlV6hZqx — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 29, 2020

The virtual press conference saw the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar in attendance, but neither Vidyut nor Lootcase actor Kunal Kemmu were invited, leading to much online criticism.

Actor Genelia D’Souza had also tweeted in Vidyut’s support, and had written, “Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated.But then, sometimes even life is not fair. keep walking my friend.”

Kunal wrote on Twitter, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn’t give it to you, it doesn’t make you a smaller person. Just give us an equal playing field, we’ll show you how high we can leap).”

The seven films being released directly onto the platform are Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Dil Bechara, Khuda Hafiz, Lootcase and Laxmmi Bomb.

