Kangana Ranaut's Tejas to take off in December, actor plays air force pilot: 'Our film celebrates armed forces and its heroes'

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas to take off in December, actor plays air force pilot: ‘Our film celebrates armed forces and its heroes’

Kangana Ranaut is all set to get back to work with her ambitious project, Tejas, in December. The actor plays an air force pilot in the film.

bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas.
Kangana Ranaut essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Tejas, is all set to go on floors by the end of this year, producers announced Friday morning. Kangana essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film, with Sarvesh Mewara as the director. Tejas is being produced by the makers of Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

“Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie,” Kangana said in a statement.

“We were in the midst of prep when the world was hit by this unfortunate pandemic. I’m pleased to announce that we are resuming work and will commence shoot later this year. Uri: The Surgical Strike, celebrated the courage of the Indian Army and Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force. The idea of developing a story around a woman fighter pilot was born in-house by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer on the project, and I backed it instantly. With Kangana as the lead, I hope our film inspires many more women to join the Indian Air Force,” Ronnie said.

Sharing the announcement, Kangana tweeted, “#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind Flag of India #FridaysWithRSVP.”

 

“My film is a reflection of the current sentiment in our country. We celebrate our armed forces and I hope to further evoke a spirit of patriotism and nationalism through my story telling. Kangana is a strong woman with a voice that resonates with the youth of this nation and I cannot wait to begin shooting with Kangana,” director Sarvesh added

Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. Earlier, Ronnie had clarified that Tejas is not a sequel to Uri The Surgical Strike. “We wanted to make a film on the army so Uri happened. Tejas is not a sequel to Uri, because that was a true story and this isn’t. But it is on the same lines and on the same scale,” he had said.

Earlier seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary’s Panga alongside Richa Chadha, Kangana also has Thalaivi and was supposed to begin filming in July.

