e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor offers advice to weight watchers with throwback Instagram post: ‘Count memories, not calories’

Kareena Kapoor offers advice to weight watchers with throwback Instagram post: ‘Count memories, not calories’

Actor Kareena Kapoor is also offering helpful advice along with her glam Instagram posts. Her latest advice is to enjoy life and not worry about one’s weight.

bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor wants you to enjoy life and not worry about calories.
Kareena Kapoor wants you to enjoy life and not worry about calories.
         

Kareena Kapoor has shared a new Instagram post and some life advice for her fans. The actor is making a case for counting good memories rather than worrying about one’s weight.

The photo, most likely a throwback, shows Kareena at a restaurant, looking through their menu. She is seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and dark sunglasses. “Count the memories, not the calories… #FoodForThought #Deep,” she captioned her post.

 

Kareena’s fans left her a tonne of compliments in the comments. “Wowwww lookinggg so pretttyyyy,” wrote one. “So beautiful you are,” wrote one. Another commented that she no longer needs to worry about the calories as she is expecting her second child.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan recently announced that they are expecting another baby. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” They are already parents to four-year-old son Taimur.

 

The actor has been sharing regular updates from her life on Instagram. She reunited with her girl gang earlier this week and shared pictures from the get-together. She posted a glamourous picture in which she was seen posing her friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Natasha Poonawalla. “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first,” she captioned her post. Kareena also noted in the caption that sister Karisma Kapoor was missing from the picture, and added ,”PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action.”

 

Also read: Aashram review: Bobby Deol’s show has a bark that’s worse than its bite

Earlier, she had shared a picture with her team as she got ready for another at-home photoshoot. In the photo, the team members were seen wearing face masks to protect themselves and others from Covid-19. “Another day, another shoot... my warriors. Missing you Poonie. #TheNewNormal,” she had captioned her post.

Kareena was last seen with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good Newwz. Her upcoming projects include Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
LIVE: Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19
LIVE: Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19
‘Pained’: PM Modi tweets to ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, praises his leadership
‘Pained’: PM Modi tweets to ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, praises his leadership
‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan
‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
Supreme Court junks demand to stay Bihar elections due to Covid-19 pandemic
Supreme Court junks demand to stay Bihar elections due to Covid-19 pandemic
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
In poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally
In poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In