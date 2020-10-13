Kareena Kapoor shares pic of son Taimur playing cricket: ‘Any place in the IPL?’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 19:56 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan. The photo shows Taimur playing cricket with a bunch of other kids. The family is currently at their other home in Pataudi.

In the photo, Taimur can be seen wielding a cricket bat that is definitely too big for him. A few boys are seen standing behind the wickets, waiting for their turn. Kareena captioned the post, “Any place in the IPL? I can play too.”

Previously as well, Kareena has talked about her wish that Taimur becomes a cricket star like his grandfather when he grows up. “Well, I would want Taimur to be a cricketer,” she had said in an interview in 2018. She said it again on a dance reality show last year. After playing a short game with Kapil Dev on stage, Kareena said she wishes her son becomes a cricketer like his grand father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are in Pataudi with Saif’s mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Kareena, who is pregnant with her second child, had gone to Delhi to shoot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She wanted to complete her portion of the film before she became too ‘big’ for it.

Aamir was recently spotted shooting for the film on the streets of Delhi. Kareena was not seen with him.

Kareena also recently shared a picture of Taimur with his Spanish teacher. The two posed on the Pataudi lawns and the teacher also shared a picture with Kareena, whose baby bump was more visible this time.

Last month, Kareena celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends. Ahead of the special occasion, she shared a note for her big day.

It could be read, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

