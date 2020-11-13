e-paper
HT City Exclusive | Kiara Advani: I'm shooting for a new film on Diwali, so couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate the festival

HT City Exclusive | Kiara Advani: I’m shooting for a new film on Diwali, so couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate the festival

Even amid the pandemic, Laxmii actor Kiara Advani says Diwali will be a similar affair. Since she would be in Chandigarh for shoot, she’ll be celebrating the festival with her film cast and crew, and virtually with her family.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 13:22 IST
Monika Rawal Kukreja
Monika Rawal Kukreja
Hindustan Times
Actor Kiara Advani poses for a Diwali shoot exclusively for HT City.
         

Given the pandemic and subsequent restrictions, Diwali this year is going to be like nothing before. However, not letting anything ruin festivities, everyone is geared up to enjoy the festival of lights albeit with full precautions. In a candid chat with us, Kiara Advani shares that she, too, will keep her Diwali celebrations “minimal and confined to my team”. The Laxmii actor is going to have a working Diwali this year. “I’m starting a new film shoot in Chandigarh, so couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate,” says Advani, adding that, she plans to make the festival special by, “staying safe and ensuring the safety of my loved ones too”.

Amid the social distancing norms and virus scare, how different is Diwali going to be for you this year?

Diwali always means celebration with loved ones, while we may be away from each other, technology has made it possible to stay connected, and this year, we’ve been putting tech to its fullest use with virtual meets for everything. So, Diwali also be a similar affair. I’ll be in Chandigarh for shoot, so will celebrate with my film cast and crew and virtually with my family.

Are you going to miss the starry social gatherings and all those card parties?

I do enjoy the annual gatherings and celebrations, we usually always look forward to it, however, health precedes everything and this year, we’d would give the get togethers a miss and enjoy celebrating virtually instead. Diwali would come again next year, right? It’s only now that we need to be cautious, so a year of social distancing is acceptable.

Growing up, what have been your best Diwali memories? Any quintessential Diwali ritual you can’t get enough of?

As a child, I’m sure everyone is most fond of the delicacies though I’ve loved everything about Diwali. The lightening up of the house used to feel so positive and warm, getting together with all my family members, celebrating together felt wholesome and those are the moments I seek and cherish.

Did things change after you became a part of the film industry? Is it now more about attending lavish parties hosted by the who’s who or are you more like a stay-at-home with family kind of a person during such festivals?

Undoubtedly there have been certain changes that come in with the kind of work I do, however, that’s no different from the spirit of festivities. After all, Diwali means celebrating with your close ones. Those who know me know what a home bird I am, but I’ll make the effort on special occasions like Diwali to attend parties that I’m invited to wish everyone from my industry as well.

Gorging on food and sweets is a must during Diwali, how do you watch your weight?

I do relish the delicacies, after all Diwali comes once a year. But, with all the healthier alternative desserts, I don’t feel like I’m cheating on my diet.

Every year we talk about banning crackers to save environment, but we again see pollution levels rising around Diwali. What would you like to urge everyone to make them act responsibly and sensibly?

I don’t think our sensibilities and responsibilities should be only confined to a certain festival. We, as a society and a generation, are definitely being more cautious and aware of the environment. However, our duties are not limited only around Diwali, we from within need to realise the importance of mother earth’s well being, it ultimately secures our future, right?

Interact with the author on Twitter/@monikarawal

