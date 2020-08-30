Krushna Abhishek on Bollywood post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Industry ke kuchh log bahut udd rahe the, ab shaant ho gaye hain

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:42 IST

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has a been a wake-up call for many in the film industry, feels Krushna Abhishek as it has brought the focus on mental health as well as the indiscrepancies that exist in Bollywood.

“This incident has proved that mental health is what is most important. Otherwise how will you work? After Sushant’s death, people are taking care of it. People have become very cautious, they have calmed down as well. Earlier, people used to misbehave and they had attitude problem. They used to think that main hi hoon bas duniya mein, now they have come down to earth. Industry ke kuchh log bahut udd rahe the, ab shaant ho gaye hain,” shares Abhishek.

The actor-comedian also points out that negativity on social media is also another aspect that celebrities find difficult to cope with. “A person will go mad and then he will take a drastic step. It is better to quit the social media. Ranbir Kapoor never came on social media. If you can’t handle, don’t come on it at all,” he explains.

Talking about how he maintains sanity on social media, Abhishek says that he uses the medium in moderation and that is the key. “I only post about my work and use it professionally use it. Personally, I post very rarely. If you give out all details of your life like when you went to the loo and when you brushed your teeth tab toh log gaaliayan dena shuru hi kar denge,” he says.

The actor says he wonders why most celebrities can’t follow that and not give updates about every two minutes of their life. “On one hand you say that ‘oh I am getting trolled’ and then upar se aapne kaun si chaddi khareedi hai woh raat ke 11 baje post kar rahe ho. Why are you so available that people start trolling you?” Abhishek asks.