e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Laghushanka review: Shweta Tripathi’s short film offers an escapist solution for a complex problem

Laghushanka review: Shweta Tripathi’s short film offers an escapist solution for a complex problem

Laghushanka review: The short film draws attention to how our society overlooks the importance of an individual’s thoughts for their relationship and sacrifices them all at the altar of social security and the comfort of others involved.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:45 IST
Sweta Kaushal
Sweta Kaushal
Laghushanka review: Shweta Tripathi plays the lead role in the short film.
Laghushanka review: Shweta Tripathi plays the lead role in the short film.
         

Shweta Tripathi’s Laghushanka is a short film that takes up an uncomfortable subject and aims at creating a better acceptance of the issue in Indian society. But does it succeed in doing so?

Written and directed by Nikhil Mehrotra, the film revolves around Shruti (Shweta) who suffers from bedwetting and is all set to get married. While the family is rejoicing and going overboard with the preparations the way only Indian families can, Shruti wants to share her truth with her soon-to-be-husband. When she shares her plan with her mother, the entire family (not just parents, but all the cousins, aunts, and uncles) gathers in the living room to confront Shruti.

As the relatives share their own reasons why Shruti must go ahead with the marriage without informing anyone in her soon-to-be in-laws’ family, the filmmaker draws our attention to the lack of respect for the individual that we often normalise in our day-to-day lives. The need for truth in a relationship dwarves when compared with someone’s guest list for a function or even another person’s salon charges in preparation for the celebration. Of course, we also get to see the classic “do what I say or I shall die and you lose your parents” threat used on Shruti.

 Watch Laghushanka trailer here:

Laghushanka draws attention to how our society overlooks the importance of an individual’s thoughts for their relationship and sacrifices them all at the altar of social security and the comfort of others involved. It also highlights how there is no space for an individual who is perceived as different.

Unfortunately, the film with such a noble aim does not make an impact, especially given how powerful its message is. Laghushanka has all the characters trying hard to sound like the regional Hindi spoken in UP and Bihar but fail miserably with the accent. Except for the final sequence, the entire film seems like a badly-made government social message ad. The final sequence, nonetheless, brings a smile to your face with the kind of simplistic and fantasy-driven solution to the problem being addressed.

Also read: Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa teaser: Akshay Kumar is ready to go all out to woo Kiara Advani

Shweta does fine as she underplays her act, emphasising how constant vilification from her own family can turn the character into a reserved individual. Unfortunately, the rest of the cast does not quite grab the opportunity to shine in the space created by Shweta. Kanupriya Pandit, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Narottam Baid, Rita Agarwal, Vijay Kumar Shukla, Bharat Jha, Garima Vikrant, Sapna Basoya, Ravi Chauhan, Aakash Maurya, Ovaish Rashid, Kartikesh Thakur and Vivekanand Jha play the rest of the characters and are, at best, true to the message, even if not the film.

Interact with the author @swetakaushal

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
IPL 2020 Live Score: Ben Stokes falls, Royals one down
IPL 2020 Live Score: Ben Stokes falls, Royals one down
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In