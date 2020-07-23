e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Milind Soman recalls his first ad in 1989 for which he earned Rs 50,000: ‘I thought the people were completely mad’

Milind Soman recalls his first ad in 1989 for which he earned Rs 50,000: ‘I thought the people were completely mad’

Milind Soman on Thursday shared a picture from his first-ever photo shoot. Needless to say, his fans were over the moon.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Milind Soman started out as a model in 1989.
Milind Soman started out as a model in 1989.
         

Actor and model Milind Soman shared picture from his first advertisement shoot in 1989. He mentioned how he was not clear about career choices at the age of 23 and was wondering whether he ‘should start a career as a waiter or a cook’.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “#ThrowbackThursday ! My first advertisement in 1989 I was offered Rs 50,000 to shoot some pictures for a couple of hours and I was so shocked, I thought the people were completely mad I was 23 years old, working in a hotel at that point, wondering if I should start a career as a waiter or a cook, am sure I would have loved working in hotels too the world is an amazing place!”

 

Fans of Milind were delighted to see his throwback picture. One user said: “I still remember how mad I went when I saw you in Made in India video.” Another said: “50k in 1989 for photo shoot ?” A third person said: “Your story inspire to never stop believing!” Yet another fan gushed: “Whoever spotted you is a genius himself!!”

Also read: Nora Fatehi says ‘found my husband’ as she gets adorable marriage proposal from a little fan. Watch video

Milind’s post are highly motivational. Just a couple of days back, he had shared a picture of himself form Lonavala and had written how one should always surround oneself with love: “We are transformed little by little every moment. We are not the same as we were when we we were children, or teenagers, or at any other age. Our bodies, our minds, our attitudes and perceptions are all changing due to internal and external influences. Everything we eat, read or watch, every interaction and conversation has an effect. Mindfulness and awareness help to identify and guide this transformation moment by moment so that we may become the people we want to be and create the world we want to live in. Stay positive. Love yourself. Surround yourself with love.”

Last Thursday too, he shared a then-and-now photo of himself and wrote: “#ThrowbackThursday another time, another place, I see that old familiar face .. many things have changed, many remain the same.. it is our responsibility to ourselves to never lose sight of who we are, of our dreams, and where we want to go.. stay young, at least in the mind.”

