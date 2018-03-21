Mira Rajput once kicked Shahid Kapoor out of their home and he had to spend several nights in a hotel
Before you let your gossipy, presuming self rush to any conclusions after reading the headline, let us assure you that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are still a wholesome couple. The two, however, were on Neha Dhupia’s show, BFFs With Vogue when Mira dished out a few cute stories about her husband.
According to a report in DNA, Mira told Neha about the one time she had to throw Shahid out of their home when he was shooting for Padmaavat. “He would come home at 8 in the morning and wake up at 2 in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha (their baby daughter) is at her best at that point - wide awake and playful,” she said.
“Shahid wouldn’t say anything but I know it’s going to tire him and I know I can’t put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point... and that’s when I told him that I can’t take this anymore,” she added. Shahid then moved out of their Juhu residence and stayed a few nights at a five-star hotel in Goregaon, closer to the film’s sets.
Hopefully, Mira and Misha no longer have to bear with Shahid’s inconvenient schedule as he is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.
