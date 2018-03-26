Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain bags film with Saif Ali Khan

Actor Zoya Hussain, who played the female lead in Mukkabaaz, has bagged a film with Saif Ali Khan. To be directed by NH10 fame Navdeep Singh, the project is yet to be titled.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s home production company Colour Yellow Productions has signed on Navdeep for a film that features Saif in the lead and he will be joined Zoya and actor Manav Vij. Aanand said both Zoya and Manav are the perfect choices for the roles assigned to them. “It is an absolute delight to have Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij on board for this film. Both are commendable actors and have a strong grasp over the core of their characters. Their approach towards prep work says it all,” he said in a statement.

For their role in this upcoming film, Zoya learnt horse riding and Manav underwent a complete transformation for his part.

Zoya was seen last in Anurag Kashyap-directed Mukkabaaz, her Bollywood debut, that was produced by Aanand, while Manav is best remembered for his performances in movies such as Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Phillauri and Naam Shabana.

