Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya joins Twitter amid divorce dispute, says she won’t be silenced ‘by misuse and abuse of power’

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:47 IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, has joined Twitter amid their bitter divorce dispute, to ensure that there is “no miscommunication.” It was reported earlier this week that Aaliya had served Nawaz divorce papers after a decade of marriage.

In a series of tweets, Aaliya wrote that false news reports were circulating about her, and said that she will not be silenced “by misuse and abuse of power.” Aaliya had claimed that Nawaz’s family had subjected her to physical and emotional abuse during their marriage.

Aaliya claimed in an interview with BollywoodLife that Nawazuddin’s family has a history of mistreating their women. “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone,” she said.

In her tweets, Aaliya wrote, “This is Aliya Siddiqui. I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication. Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with.” She added, “I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children. I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried. However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can’t buy truth.”

Clearing rumours of her being involved with another man, Aaliya wrote, “To begin with let me clarify that I am not into ANY RELATIONSHIP with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention.”

It was reported recently that Aaliya was seeing a mediaperson named Peeyush Pandey, which he denied in an interview. Aaliya and Nawaz have two children together. The actor is currently self-quarantining in his hometown of Budhana, in Uttar Pradesh, and hasn’t commented on the matter yet.

