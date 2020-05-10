Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi celebrate two years of marriage: We’re not a perfect couple, we have minor fights but also a great understanding

bollywood

Updated: May 10, 2020 10:02 IST

It has been two years since actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took everyone by surprise as they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Delhi. And for their second wedding anniversary celebrations, they aren’t letting the lockdown play a spoilsport, and have instead planned to enjoy their special day in the quirkiest way possible.

“We’ll raise the toast to two years of our marriage with our fans, by going live on social media. I’ll be interviewing Angad on marriage, and the questions are going to be a complete surprise to him. He’ll be on the hot seat facing all the questions and we’ll also be taking fans queries,” Dhupia tells us.

Bedi, who calls himself more “romantic” than his better half, is all game for the day, and says, “I never do live sessions, but this time, I’m going to do this only for her and it’s going to be fun. I don’t know what questions will come my way, but I’ll speak from my heart, be honest and not diplomatic.”

Asked if they had planned any special gift for each other, Bedi reveals that he had thought of gifting Dhupia “a nice beach vacation” with their year-and-a-half old daughter Mehr, but since no travel can happen now, he intends to surprise her with something “simple yet romantic like making her a nice breakfast in bed or a nice meal for lunch or dinner”.

And it is a double whammy for the couple as they’ll be celebrating their anniversary and Mother’s Day on the same day. “I wish it was on two separate days so I could have had a week-long celebration. I’m hoping that I’ll get double surprise. For me, to see Mehr grow up is just beautiful and motherhood has been a great learning experience,” says Dhupia, adding that more than anything else, “every mother should celebrate ourselves to be able to give birth and raise a child”.

While the duo has been going strong as a couple in the last two years, Dhupia feels that lockdown is an “ultimate test for marriage”. How, we ask?

“If the one you love the most is willing to tolerate everything and make a happy peaceful environment, then you know you have made the right choice. Angad and I might not be a perfect couple and we do have minor fights once in a while, but we have great understanding. The best part is he has a good sense of humour and gets romantic in the most unexpected way,” she shares.

And no matter how angry Bedi gets with his wife, he says nothing can affect the love he has for her. “We fight but never in front of Mehr. We want to create a happy environment for her to grow. Whatever ups and downs we go through, the foundation of our relationship holds us strong and we never shy away from showing mirrors to each other and give each other strength and love,” he concludes.