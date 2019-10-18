e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Netflix India releases new original film Upstarts, starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal

Netflix India on October 18 released Upstarts, a new film starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal, Chandrachoor Rai, Sheetal Thakur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Swati Semwal, along with Eijaaz Khan, in lead roles.

bollywood Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A still from the new Netflix original film, Upstarts.
A still from the new Netflix original film, Upstarts.
         

Netflix India on October 18 released Upstarts, a new film starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal, Chandrachoor Rai, Sheetal Thakur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Swati Semwal, along with Eijaaz Khan, in lead roles. The film has been directed by Udai Singh Pawar with Raja Krishna Menon as the Creative Producer.

 

The story follows the journey of three young college grads Kapil (Priyanshu Painyuli), Yash (Chandrachoor Rai) and Vinay (Shadab Kamal), from small-town India, who are captivated by the startup mania sweeping the country. The three friends now want to set up their own company that will change the world - while making them pots of money, of course! As they enter this roller coaster ecosystem of big dreams, big money and bigger sharks, they face the biggest question: What has greater value, their dreams or their friendship?

 

Upstarts is the story of numerous millennials in India who dream to make it big on their own, only to discover that the journey to success is a lot harder than they expect.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 18:30 IST

tags
top news
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Special PMLA court sends HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhwan to ED custody till 22nd Oct in PMC Bank case
Special PMLA court sends HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhwan to ED custody till 22nd Oct in PMC Bank case
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Sarfaraz sacked, Pakistan name Azhar & Babar as new captains
Sarfaraz sacked, Pakistan name Azhar & Babar as new captains
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News