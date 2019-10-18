Netflix India releases new original film Upstarts, starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal

bollywood

Netflix India on October 18 released Upstarts, a new film starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal, Chandrachoor Rai, Sheetal Thakur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Swati Semwal, along with Eijaaz Khan, in lead roles. The film has been directed by Udai Singh Pawar with Raja Krishna Menon as the Creative Producer.

The story follows the journey of three young college grads Kapil (Priyanshu Painyuli), Yash (Chandrachoor Rai) and Vinay (Shadab Kamal), from small-town India, who are captivated by the startup mania sweeping the country. The three friends now want to set up their own company that will change the world - while making them pots of money, of course! As they enter this roller coaster ecosystem of big dreams, big money and bigger sharks, they face the biggest question: What has greater value, their dreams or their friendship?

Upstarts is the story of numerous millennials in India who dream to make it big on their own, only to discover that the journey to success is a lot harder than they expect.

