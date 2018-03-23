October: Banita Sandhu didn’t realise what the big deal was until the trailer hit 20 million views

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu are being the cutest October co-stars on Twitter and their fans are loving every bit of it. On Friday, Banita shared a clip from her interview to a Welsh news channel in which she called Varun the Justin Bieber of India. Of course, Varun didn’t mind the comparison at all.

Banita, a student at King’s College, London, was asked by ITV Welsh News about landing a big role in a Bollywood film and if her family and friends were impressed by the feat. She said that neither she nor her friends or family realise how big a deal it was until the October trailer hit 20 million views in just a day.

"It's all about self-discipline!" Welsh actor @BanitaSandhu on juggling studying and stardom after landing lead role in Bollywood blockbuster #October https://t.co/DJ8iipQJ7B pic.twitter.com/Eg1L2HaEAc — ITV Wales News (@ITVWales) March 22, 2018

She called director Shoojit Sircar ‘a great guy’ who is ‘incredibly and critically acclaimed in the industry’ and Varun the ‘Justin Bieber of India’ to introduce her film. Varun retweeted the clip and wrote, “Did u just call me the Justin bieber of india @BanitaSandhu. Hmmmm I really dig his music so im Ohkay with that I think the welsh and me must have a talkkk me lady come soon.”

Did u just call me the Justin bieber of india @BanitaSandhu. Hmmmm I really dig his music 🎧 so im Ohkay with that I think the welsh and me must have a talkkk me lady come soon https://t.co/WITikg7NFE — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 23, 2018

Banita too weighed in on the metaphor with an addition of her own. “I’ll be your Selena,” she said. However, we hope they know Selena and Beiber have called it quits on their relationship yet again.

About managing her film and studies, Banita said her main aim in life right now is to graduate. Her exams are coming up in summer while the film releases on April 13. We wonder if we’ll even see her at the film’s promotional events.

