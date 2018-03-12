October trailer: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu’s new film reminds us of Sridevi’s Sadma

After teasing fans with pictures and posters from the film for days, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar unveiled the first trailer of their upcoming movie, October, on Monday afternoon.

In the film, Varun plays a hotel management student working in a five-star hotel as part of his trainee programme. The actor shot for the film in a hotel in Delhi where he also spent time observing the way all the hotel employees work. Banita Sandhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, plays Varun’s classmate who ends up in an ICU after certain turn of events.

The two and a half minute long trailer shows us hints of what can be considered a love story but an unconventional one. Towards the end, the trailer even reminds us of late Sridevi’s Sadma. Check it out for yourself:

October marks the first collaboration between Varun and Shoojit. The film celebrates love, nature and the autumn season.

A Rising Sun Films Production, the film is set to release on April 13.

