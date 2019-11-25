Pagalpanti box office collection day 3: John Abraham’s comedy can’t crack Rs 20 crore, is iced by Frozen II

bollywood

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:32 IST

The madcap ensemble comedy genre has seen its first failure of the year, with Pagalpanti opening to underwhelming box office figures. Previously, similar films such as Total Dhamaal and Housefull 4 had witnessed great success at the domestic box office.

According to a Box Office India report, Pagalpanti could manage only around Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend. This falls short of Total Dhamaal, which had made Rs 62.4 crore in its first weekend, and Housefull 4, which made over Rs 53 crore in its first three days. Pagalpanti fell short of even last week’s Marjaavaan, which opened to Rs 23 crore in its first weekend.

Pagalpanti, starring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and others, made approximately Rs 5 crore on day one, Rs 6.25 crore on day two and Rs 8.25 crore on day three. The film has received poor reviews across the board. The Hindustan Times review called it ‘a collection of improvised scenes rather than a film made from a real script. The performances are wooden, dialogues stilted and regressive, and the story – well, there isn’t one. This one is best avoided.’

Meanwhile, Disney’s Frozen II is in a deadlock with Pagalpanti, with gross earnings of Rs 22 crore and nett earings of Rs 19.1 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that the animated sequel made Rs 3.3 crore on day one, Rs 7.5 crore on day two and continued an upward trend on Sunday, with earnings of Rs 8.6 crore.

#Frozen2 is a success... Goes from strength to strength... Emerges big fav of kids/families... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Frozen [₹ 2.8 cr] on *Day 1* itself... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 7.10 cr, Sun 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 19.10 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 22.74 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2019

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s Marjaavan is inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office, but can’t be declared a success quite yet, considering its hefty budget. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the India box office over the weekend.

