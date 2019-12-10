Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan’s film nears Rs 50 crore mark

bollywood

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 14:10 IST

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s new film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, will ‘comfortably’ hit the half-century mark at the domestic box office within a week of release. The film’s current total, after four days, is Rs 41.6 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Tuesday. The film opened to Rs 9.1 crore on Friday, and followed it up with Rs 12.3 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.5 crore on Sunday, for a weekend haul of Rs 35.9 crore. It was Kartik’s biggest opening, continuing the young actor’s streak of success after films such as Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi.

#PatiPatniAurWoh stays super-strong on Day 4 [Mon]... Will comfortably hit half-century [₹ 50 cr] in *Week 1*... Neck-to-neck with #LukaChuppi, better than #SKTKS... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 41.64 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2019

The Hindustan Times’ review noted, “Pati Patni Aur Woh is funny, watchable and problematic at places, but who intends to learn a message or two from a film that trivializes an issue like infidelity and make it sound funny?”

Meanwhile, director Ashutosh Gowariker’s latest historical epic, Panipat, didn’t fare too well at the box office. The lavish period drama could only manage Rs 17 crore in its opening weekend, continuing actor Arjun Kapoor’s unfortunate box office run. Panipat has made just over Rs 5 crore internationally, against a reported Rs 100 crore budget. Gowariker’s last film was the box office dud Mohenjo Daro.

Taran also reported that Sidharth Malhotra’s poorly reviewed action drama Marjaavaan has concluded its run with Rs 48 crore domestically, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala is just about wrapping up with Rs 115 crore. Ayushmann has also delivered a string of hits across a variety of genres. Bala comes on the heels of Article 15, Dream Girl, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho.

