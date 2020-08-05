e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar lead Bollywood in praying for Beirut after massive explosion: ‘This is absolutely devastating’

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar lead Bollywood in praying for Beirut after massive explosion: ‘This is absolutely devastating’

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and many other Bollywood stars extended prayers for Beirut after it was rocked by a large explosion on Wednesday.

bollywood Updated: Aug 05, 2020 08:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra is praying for Beirut.
Priyanka Chopra is praying for Beirut.
         

Multiple Bollywood stars took to Twitter on Tuesday and early Wednesday to express shock at the explosion in Beirut that killed 78 and injured thousands. Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and others prayed for the safety of the Lebanese people.

“This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut,” wrote Priyanka in a tweet. Farhan added, “When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it’s people in my thoughts.”

 

Lisa Ray wrote, “I am speechless by the images coming out of #Beirut after a devastating explosion. It is not only my husband’s city of origin, but Beirut is a city that holds the warmest memories for both of us and it’s large hearted citizens have left an imprint.” Mini Mathur tweeted, “The explosion in Beirut is a shocker!! Just when this beautiful city was limping back and restoring itself. Is 2020 the beginning of the end.”

“Unreal news and footage coming in from Beirut. Prayers and deepest condolences for all those affected by the #BeirutExplosion,” wrote Nimrat Kaur. Swara Bhasker wrote, “Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times!”

 

As per a REUTERS report, the blast at port warehouses storing highly explosive material was the most powerful in years in Beirut, already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections. President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures, and he said that was “unacceptable”.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father releases video appeal: ‘Alerted Mumbai Police in February my son’s life in danger’

Officials did not say what caused the blaze that set off the blast. A security source and local media said it was started by welding work being carried out on a hole in the warehouse.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Temple in Ayodhya today
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Temple in Ayodhya today
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
At mosque site, a hope for amity
At mosque site, a hope for amity
At Bhoomi Pujan, 150 cops recovered from Covid-19 will be PM’s security ring
At Bhoomi Pujan, 150 cops recovered from Covid-19 will be PM’s security ring
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In