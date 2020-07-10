Priyanka Chopra gets a relaxed start to the weekend, gives head massage to her dog in cute video. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 09:57 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra, and even her pooches are living the best life. On Thursday, the official Instagram account of her dog, Diaries of Diana, shared a cute video of the actor with her puppy, Diana.

The video shows Priyanka relaxing with Diana on her couch. She is giving Diana a gentle head massage and the doggy is enjoying every bit of it. “I’ve had a tough week... mommy knows how to make it better @priyankachopra,” read the caption on the post.

The video was loved by Priyanka’s fans who could not get over the cuteness. “Awww such a sweetheart,” read a comment. “You deserve to be spoiled. Lucky Diana,” read another comment.

Earlier this week, Diana’s page had shared a video of her with Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas. He was seen cradling Diana in his arms, serenading her with a song. “Daddy appreciation post,” the video was captioned.

Apart from Diana, the couple also have a German shepherd called Gino. He was gift for Nick by Priyanka on their first wedding anniversary. Talking about the surprise on getting a puppy, Nick had said, “It wasn’t because there was a dog that I didn’t know on top of me. It was because I realized I didn’t greet her (Priyanka) at the door.” He added, “Those puppy claws are sharp. So there was a few scratches on my back from that.”

