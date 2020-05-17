Quarantining far and away from the city life: Neena Gupta, Salman Khan, Dharmendra and other celebs who’re free even in the lockdown

Stuck inside our homes for almost two months now, most of us would be craving to go out, and already missing the travel. And looking at the pictures of some actors who are quarantining somewhere in the mountains or their plush farmhouses, far away from the hustle bustle of the city, only makes us envious. But, not many know that these celebs, too, in a way got stuck wherever they are right now, however, they’re making the most of this time in the lap of nature.

The shooting of his new project made Manoj Bajpayee travel all the way to Uttarakhand from Mumbai, and now after the lockdown was imposed, he is stuck there. Not complaining though, the actor is enjoying being in the cradle of nature.

“We can see the Himalayas, mountains, greenery from our property, what else does one need? It’s a better place to be in, in a lockdown. We only move around here and there, on whichever mountain is adjacent to our property. We go on that trek and come down, without meeting any human element in this area. There’s no outsider to be seen anyway. It’s a fantastic place,” says Bajpayee, who is watching a lot of web content, reading, and spending time with family.

Neena Gupta decided to spend some time at her house in Mukteshwar, along with her husband around in March and she couldn’t return to Mumbai because of the lockdown. However, her Instagram posts are a proof that she’s having a time of her life.

She cooks, goes for long walks, has started learning gardening and keeps herself busy cleaning her house and of course making videos for her fans. On how she feels being free, all she has to say is this: “I’m just lucky, thank you God.”

Amit Sadh,meanwhile has been quarantining in Nainital, Uttarakhand for the past 40 days almost and has been sharing posts of his beautiful surrounding on social media. Even Kangana Ranaut is in isolation in her hometown Manali and she is spending time with her family and enjoying this forced break amid the picturesque location.

Actor Jackie Shroff is also stuck in his farm house in Lonavala from last two months. Even though there have been a few challenges like low network connectivity, the 63-year-old is enjoying this time in solitude. “I do a lot of gardening, pluck vegetables, and clean up the farm. I exercise a lot and catch some sun and also make time to watch movies every day. That’s how my day goes by,” he tells us.

Salman Khan went for a small two-day vacation to his farmhouse in Panvel, but has been stuck there for almost two months now. The actor has been spending time taking care of his horses, fishing and also gardening. Similarly, veteran actor Dharmendra has been at his farmhouse near Lonavla. But he sure is keeping busy with activities such as ploughing the field on his tractor to plucking fresh fruits from trees.

Work commitments took Deepak Dobriyal to Almora in Uttarakhand where he is now but the actor who hails from the state is making the most of this lockdown by reconnecting with nature. “I go for long walks nearby and I have never seen so many different kinds of birds ever in my life. I wake up early to watch the sunrise and also watch the sunset everyday. Where would I ever get a chance to do this ever again in my life,” he shares.