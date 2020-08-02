e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Radhika Madan reveals how Irrfan Khan reacted when she called him ‘dad’ on their first meeting

Radhika Madan reveals how Irrfan Khan reacted when she called him ‘dad’ on their first meeting

Radhika Madan said that she never addressed her Angrezi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan as ‘sir’, but always as ‘papa’ or ‘dad’.

bollywood Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan in a still from Angrezi Medium.
Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan in a still from Angrezi Medium.
         

Radhika Madan, who played the late Irrfan Khan’s daughter in his final film Angrezi Medium, revealed that she would call him ‘papa’ or ‘dad’ instead of ‘sir’. She remembered their first meeting and said that she was thankful about getting to share screen space with him.

In an interview with IANS, Radhika said, “I never addressed him as sir, I always addressed him as ‘papa’ or ‘dad’! He would just smile. I remember when I first met him and I called him ‘dad’, instead of feeling weird about it, he gave me a big hug. I will always remember him as ‘dad’.”

Radhika added that she learnt a lot from Irrfan, not only on a professional level but also a personal level. “I feel so grateful that I got the opportunity to just stand in front of him and share screen space. I learnt so many things from him as an actor and as a person. Working with him was a big tick on my wish list,” she said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law reacts to therapist’s interview, suggests Rhea Chakraborty may have ‘sociopathy/psychopathy’

Irrfan died on April 29, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil and Ayaan. Radhika paid tribute to her co-star with a heartfelt Instagram post and called him a ‘fighter’. She also said that it was a ‘privilege’ for her to have known him.

“I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one of the strongest people i knew, a fighter. I am really grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to me and many.A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace. Love you irrfan sir. It was a privilege knowing you,” she wrote.

. Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
BCG vaccine could slow down Covid-19 spread, says research
BCG vaccine could slow down Covid-19 spread, says research
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In