e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rahul Roy: I don’t believe in the ‘hype’ created by marketing teams of actors today

Rahul Roy: I don’t believe in the ‘hype’ created by marketing teams of actors today

Actor Rahul Roy became a star in the times when there was no social media, and that’s how he got real fans. He says that half the people with millions of social media fans — if they stand on their seats — nobody even recognises them.

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:19 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Rahul Roy made his debut with Aashiqui, which gained a cult status in the 1990s.
Actor Rahul Roy made his debut with Aashiqui, which gained a cult status in the 1990s.
         

Rahul Roy shot to instant fame and became an overnight sensation with his debut film, Aashiqui (1990). As someone who had no godfather, connections or knowledge about the business, roy admits that things wouldn’t have been the same if Aashiqui was a flop.

“I don’t know... may be there would’ve been fewer films. I’d have done them trying to believe I can make it. Had they not worked over a period of time, I’d have gone back and worked with my father in Delhi,” he says, adding that fortunately, cards didn’t play out like that for him. “Even after that, in between, there are some films which weren’t successful. I’ve been through that phase but it didn’t deter me because of my love for the craft.”

The 52-year-old emphasises that failures are a part and parcel of your journey, and you shouldn’t let it get to you mentally.

“All stars who’re superstars today, and are of my age, haven’t they faced failures since a long time? What’s important is for you to have the mental capacity of being able to differentiate criticism that’s irrelevant, and by people who’re frustrated with their own lives and venting it out on you,” suggests Roy, who is currently shooting for a film called The Walk.

 

View this post on Instagram

The walk ... noele films Nitin ❤️❤️

A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy) on

Things have changed quite a bit since the time he stepped into the industry — the way films are shot, promoted, and of course the advent of social media. Roy, for one, doesn’t believe that the fan following of stars on social media, which runs into millions, is any real.

“I don’t believe in paid publicity on social media, because I became a star at a time when there were no Instagram followers. That, to me, were real fans. I don’t want to open my mouth, I know exactly what kind of fans are those, because half the people who got millions — if they stand on their seats— nobody even recognises them,” retorts the actor.

For Roy, true recognition is when he’s recognised on the streets. “I don’t believe in the hype created by marketing teams. As long as there’s good work, and people come to see it — not purely because I‘m there — but their curiosity for me. Even if my project is sh*t, they’ll say it and snap back. I’m talking about actual aficionados, not the trolls. Unko toh main ginti mein bhi nahi leta hoon. They’re not worth a mention,” concludes Roy, who had won the first season of reality show Bigg Boss.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
Luck or Genetics? Italian island spared from Covid-19 outbreak, here’s why
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Bihar floods affect more than a million, PM Modi promises all assistance for relief
Bihar floods affect more than a million, PM Modi promises all assistance for relief
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In