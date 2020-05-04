Ramzan in lockdown: I am reading my Quran hoping that my prayer reaches everyone and we get over this soon, says Gauahar Khan

May 04, 2020

For Gauahar Khan, this Ramzan is different. She had to give shopping and mouth-watering street food a miss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Friends and relatives are also not visiting for iftar. But she believes in taking things in her stride.

In her words, “Ramzan essentially is supposed to be about ibadat, prayer and good will… In fact this time it’s better because there’s no distraction. I’ve no shoot, I’m not stepping out of my house. So I’m getting much more time to pray, finish my Quran.” She is happy that this time she would be able to do more than one recital of Quran.

Khan, however, is missing elder sister Nigaar Khan. “Nigaar is in America. The last two Ramzans she was with me. She’d take over the kitchen, make 10 different kebabs and desserts,” says the 36-year-old.

Spending time alone on such occasions is difficult and Khan’s grateful to have her mother, Razia Khan and cat, Snow, for company. “My mother is happy to see me around. We talk, play cards, break our fast together … I do have my weak moments. It’s frustrating to not been able to meet family and friends, go for a drive,” the actor says, adding she’s praying for the world. “The other day I was standing near the window while reading my Quran so that my prayer reaches all,” says Khan, who’s helping those in need, but isn’t talking about it.

Condemning attacks on healthcare providers, police, Khan says it’s surprising to see how “illiterate people are to harm those who’re trying to help them”.

“Everyone, who understands, including the media, should highlight neutral and factual perspective to help bring people together. This isn’t the time to create confusion, add to the stress and stigmas that’s already there,” explains Khan.

Meanwhile, she is also thinking about work getting affected. “Our industry is uncertain. We need to keep working to generate more work. So it’s going to be tough for people like us who do a lot of events, live content, because I don’t think there can be any public gathering for next few months. But I’m always hopeful and would keep working hard… As of now, I was supposed to do an America tour that got postponed. Finished two web shows, hopefully will be out soon,” she says.