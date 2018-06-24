Ranbir Kapoor arrives in Bangkok to a star’s welcome for IIFA Awards 2018. Watch videos

It’s raining stars in Bangkok this weekend. If Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and Karan Johar set things in motion on Friday with IIFA Rocks 2018, much of the drama will unfold on Sunday when the big awards will be given away. The glitzy evening will also see performances by some of the biggest names in the game including Ranbir Kapoor, Rekha, Bobby Deol apart from Varun Dhawan, Arjun and Shraddha.

On Saturday Ranbir Kapoor landed in Bangkok and was accorded a hero’s welcome. Sharing a video, photographer Viral Bhayani wrote: “#ranbirkapoor arrives in Bangkok and the crowd goes mad.” In the video we see Ranbir surrounded by paparazzi even as fans, armed with camera phones, can be seen and heard shouting Ranbir’s name. His security tries hard to make way for the actor to walk as a smiling Ranbir waves to the crowds.

Filmmaker Karan Johar too shared a picture on his Instagram account, which has Ranbir, Varun, Arjun and Riteish Deshmukh (there’s another person in the frame) posing for the camera. Karan’s caption read: “Oceans not eleven! But a happy 5! #iifa.”

#RanbirKapoor ♥️ #IIFA2018 A post shared by RANBIR KAPOOR 😻 (@ranbirs_girl) on Jun 23, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

Similarly, Instagram was flooded with videos of Ranbir practising for his piece later on Sunday.

Ranbir’s upcoming project Sanju, a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has already created a lot of buzz and will hit the screens on June 29.

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor cheer during a celebrity event at the sidelines of the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) festival in Bangkok on June 23, 2018. (AFP)

Meanwhile, another video shared by Viral shows Kartik pose with a young fan for a selfie. He also plants a kiss on the little boy’s head.

Kartik is on a career high after his last film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, did well at the box office and entered the hallowed Rs 100 crore club.

IIFA Rocks 2018 saw a number of awards being given out in the technical categories. The big winners were Jagga Jasoos, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Newton, which won awards in categories such as background score, best choreography and special effects (Jagga Jasoos), best screenplay (Bareilly Ki Barfi), best dialogues (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan) and best editing (Newton).

