Randhir Kapoor on joining Instagram: ‘It was entirely Karisma and Kareena’s decision’

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 09:23 IST

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has joined Instagram and says that it was his daughters’ decision to bring him on board. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor made a profile for their father and he says that the page will still be handled by the two of them.

Randhir posted the first photo on his account on August 29. The picture was from a recent family get-together for Ganesh Darshan. It showed Kareena with son Taimur, Karisma with her kids Samaira and Kiaan, their mother Babita and the rest of the extended family.

Speaking to The Times of India about his new account, Randhir said, “It just happened and it was entirely Lolo and Bebo’s decision. Kuch stock mein pictures padhe the, unhone account bana diya aur laga diye, bas (I had some pictures in stock. They just created an account and put them up).”

Randhir added that because he is not very tech-savvy, his account will be moderated by his daughters. “Now, Lolo and Bebo are saying that I ought to learn how to handle my account by ownself. But I am not tech-savvy at all. Mujhe bilkul nahi aata (I don’t know how). Well, whenever I want to post, I think I shall ask Lolo and Bebo to shortlist some pictures and send it to me. I shall choose from them and ask them only to upload,” he said.

Randhir has been sharing pictures of his family, of his travels overseas and also of his late father Raj Kapoor and late brother Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. Sometimes, he posts the same picture multiple times and his followers ask him to fix his page. When asked about whether he fears getting trolled on social media, Randhir said that he doesn’t intend to ‘make statements’ on his account and said that it’s just ‘for fun’.

Randhir has so far shared a bunch of pictures with both his daughters. One unseen photo also showed Kareena cuddling with Taimur. Speaking about Kareena’s second pregnancy, Randhir said, “No preferences, daughter or son. We just want a healthy, happy child. And, let me tell you that the entire khandaan is looking forward to this.”

