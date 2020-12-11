e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU

Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU

Remo D’souza, ace Bollywood choreographer, suffered a heart attack on Friday. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and is in stable condition now.

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Remo D’souza was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
Remo D’souza was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
         

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’souza has suffered a heart attack. He has been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

Remo underwent angioplasty on Friday and is in a stable condition now. He is admitted to the ICU.

Remo, who made his debut as a choreographer with Bollywood Dreams in 1995, created a strong foothold for himself in the industry after working on films like Chameli (2003), Dhoom (2004), 36 China Town (2006), Delhi Heights (2007), Rock On!! (2008) and London Dreams (2009). His first directorial venture, F.A.L.T.U., which released in 2011 was a hit at the box-office.

Remo also directed ABCD and ABCD 2, both of which were box office successes. He was also the director behind Race 3, Street Dancer 3D and Flying Jatt. On television, he has judged multiple dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Also read: Radhika Apte agrees war films in India are ‘quite nationalistic’, says ‘we have a long way to go’ in telling more human stories

Remo recently went to Goa to shoot a song. When asked about the experience, he told HT in an interview, “I’m a workaholic, and need to work., but because of Covid, I got four months of holiday. I got to spend time with my family, so in a way it was good. There were limited crew member, half of them wearing those PPE kits, but this is the new normal, and we have to lvie with it. We have to take care of ourselves till the vaccine comes out.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women’: PM Modi
‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women’: PM Modi
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
Isro to launch communication satellite on December 17, maiden SSLV launch to follow
Isro to launch communication satellite on December 17, maiden SSLV launch to follow
London builder destroyed bats’ breeding site, fined £600,000
London builder destroyed bats’ breeding site, fined £600,000
‘Illegal sand mining back with vengeance’: Court raps Goa for ignoring orders
‘Illegal sand mining back with vengeance’: Court raps Goa for ignoring orders
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In