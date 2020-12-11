Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU

bollywood

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:50 IST

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’souza has suffered a heart attack. He has been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

Remo underwent angioplasty on Friday and is in a stable condition now. He is admitted to the ICU.

Remo, who made his debut as a choreographer with Bollywood Dreams in 1995, created a strong foothold for himself in the industry after working on films like Chameli (2003), Dhoom (2004), 36 China Town (2006), Delhi Heights (2007), Rock On!! (2008) and London Dreams (2009). His first directorial venture, F.A.L.T.U., which released in 2011 was a hit at the box-office.

Remo also directed ABCD and ABCD 2, both of which were box office successes. He was also the director behind Race 3, Street Dancer 3D and Flying Jatt. On television, he has judged multiple dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Also read: Radhika Apte agrees war films in India are ‘quite nationalistic’, says ‘we have a long way to go’ in telling more human stories

Remo recently went to Goa to shoot a song. When asked about the experience, he told HT in an interview, “I’m a workaholic, and need to work., but because of Covid, I got four months of holiday. I got to spend time with my family, so in a way it was good. There were limited crew member, half of them wearing those PPE kits, but this is the new normal, and we have to lvie with it. We have to take care of ourselves till the vaccine comes out.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more