Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty has not received any summons from CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case: lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty has not received any summons from CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case: lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, her lawyer has said in a statement.

bollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Rhea Chakraborty has not been summoned by the CBI, said her lawyer.
Rhea Chakraborty has not been summoned by the CBI, said her lawyer.
         

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has said that she and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation as the agency investigates the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. “If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency,” lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

“Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency: Satish Maneshinde, lawyer of actor Rhea Chakraborty,” the lawyer said in a statement.

Sushant’s father filed a case of abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds against Rhea, his girlfriend, in Patna in July. The case is now being investigated by a special CBI team that is in Mumbai. Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate has also filed a case against the actor.

On Sunday, the CBI team questioned Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai and later visited the actor’s flat in Bandra along with them, an official said.

Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant arrived separately at the DRDO guest house in Kalina area of Santcaruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) officials probing the case are staying, an official said.

These three persons, who were present in the flat when Rajput (34) was found hanging in his room on June 14, were questioned for about five hours, following which the CBI sleuths took them to the late actor’s residence at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra around 2.45 pm, he said.

Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which visited Rajput’s residence, the official said. Mumbai Police officials were also present at the actors house, he added.

After spending three hours at Rajput’s flat, the central agency team left the place along with Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant. The trio was again taken to the DRDO guest house in the evening for interrogation, the official said.

On Saturday also, the CBI team accompanied by Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant visited the late actor’s house in Bandra to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead.

Another CBI team on Saturday visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where autopsy had been performed on Rajput’s body. A third CBI team had visited the Bandra police station to meet Mumbai Police officials who were investigating Rajput’s alleged suicide earlier. On Friday, the CBI officials had recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj.

