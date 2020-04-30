Rishi Kapoor’s mortal remains to be taken directly for funeral, Mumbai cops request family not to go home

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:44 IST

Mumbai Police has reportedly requested the family of late actor Rishi Kapoor to take the actor’s mortal remains directly to a crematorium near the hospital where he breathed his last, not to home owing to the lockdown.

His body will be driven directly to a crematorium in Marine Lines Chandanwadi, close to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted, reports timesofindia.com. The last rites are expected to be performed around 3-4 pm today.

Rishi breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” confirmed his family in a statement.

His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

Riddhima lives in Delhi and had to secure a special pass from the police to travel to Mumbai. With all forms of public transport such as trains and flights suspended, she will travel on road by car over 1400 kilometres from Delhi to Mumbai.

